Women's National Wrestling Coaching Camp Cancelled Amid Wrestlers' Protest Against WFI

The Women's National Wrestling Coaching Camp, scheduled to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on January 18, stands cancelled. The development comes on the same day a number of top Indian wrestlers took to the streets in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the workings of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The women's coaching camp was due to take place in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) with 41 wrestlers, 13 coaches and support staff.

The Executive Director of NCOE Lucknow has been directed to provide all facilities to national campers who have already reported and are likely to report, till the campers depart from the centre. Necessary information regarding the cancellation of the National Coaching Camp has also been sent to all campers.

Wrestlers level serious charges against WFI, Sports Ministry takes note

Wrestlers, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists, leveled allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

Taking cognisance of the same, the Union Ministry of Sports sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made. In its communication to WFI, the Ministry has stated that "since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter."

The Ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

WFI refutes allegations, calls it a conspiracy

WFI President Brij Bhushan has denied all the allegations and termed all of it a "big conspiracy". Addressing the media, the Member of Parliament said that a big personality, an industrialist, was involved what he calls a conspiracy.

"These players, who till yesterday could not stop singing praises in my name...Ask any of these players, go to their village and ask. Their parents who used to come with them, I used to specifically honour them. I used to tell the country, 'look, her grandmother has brought her...'" he said while addressing the media.