Women's Reservation Bill Gets President Droupadi Murmu’s Assent, Becomes An Act

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Women's Reservation Act on Friday. The Act will come into force on the date to be notified by the Central government. This Act may be called the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act 2023.

The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament in September.

The amendment, which seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.

After the passage in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for women in the country.

"A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians...This is not merely legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions," he said.

"As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," the PM added.

The Opposition leaders had also welcomed the Bill while some flagged concerns over the non-inclusion of an OBC sub-quota in the draft legislation.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, called the passage of the quota Bill in Parliament will ensure significant participation of women in the country’s political process.

However, she added, “There are a couple of ommissions that catch one’s eye. Non-provision of a sub-quota for OBC women is painful. They should have added a sub-quota in the Bill as it would ensured a similar representation of women from backward classes in the country’s legislative process.