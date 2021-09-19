'Won't Hesitate To Deal Sternly With Those Involved In Anti-national Acts', Warns J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday made it clear that no one will be allowed to harm India's unity and sovereignty. Sinha warned that the government will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or with the ones who are creating hurdles in the path of peace of the Union Territory.

Discoursing at an event organised by the J&K Police, the L-G said that time is over when efforts were made to buy peace in J&K. He said that the administration now works with the sole aim of building peace in the Union Territory. "No one will be allowed to harm the unity and sovereignty of the country. We want peace and brotherhood, but we will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or those creating hurdles in the path of peace in J&K," Sinha said.

LG Sinha lauds J&K Police personnel who got martyred for national security

The Lieutenant Governor hailed the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the sacrifices they made. "Pivotal milestones, institutions or roads in the UT will be named after personnel of the police or other forces who have laid down their lives for the nation," Sinha said adding that the committee concerned has made a decision and the process will start from September 30.

The J&K L-G said that there couldn't be a much better alternative to honour the dedication of those who have sacrificed their blood in saving J&K and the country. "Many people have sacrificed their lives and I assure you that the government will take care of the health, education and basic facilities of their families and children,” he said.

Sinha maintained that the present scenario in the UT is much different from that of the past and that there has been an enormous transformation in the policy of the UT as well.

He also accredited the way the J&K police had been working following high spirits. "It is commendable the way J&K Police is working with restraint and courage, and with love towards the motherland. It is not an easy job to maintain law and order, fight terrorism and also work for the interests of the people,” Sinha said.

Sinha urges youths to do away with narcotics

The Lieutenant Governor informed that the J&K Police has been actively fighting drug abuse and is trying to bring abusers into the mainstream. “I appeal to the youth to desist from it and channelize their energy into something good for themselves, their families, society and J&K,” Sinha added.

Noting the rise in COVID cases in Srinagar, Sinha urged people to follow COVID protocols and get vaccinated. “Today, we witnessed 50 per cent of the total COVID positive cases are coming from Srinagar. I request the people of Srinagar to follow SoPs in spirit, otherwise, we will go back to where we were last year,” the L-G said.

Sports has the potential to bring change in J&K: Manoj Sinha

The J&K Lieutenant Governor said that sporting events have the potential to bring to the fore a change in the UT. He also informed that J&K is spending more on sports compared to any other state. "We are spending double the amount that is being spent on sports in the country's largest state of Uttar Pradesh. Our budget, for 1.25 crore population, on sports and education is only Rs 75 crore less than Maharashtra whose population is 12 crore. Our sports infrastructure is behind none. We have a stadium and an indoor stadium in every district and I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for that,” he said.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE