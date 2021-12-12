'Won't Hinder Religious Practices': Karnataka CM Defends Proposed Anti-conversion Bill

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has proposed to table the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Winter Session of Assembly to prevent religious conversions by inducements in the state. He also said that people need not worry about the proposed bill and assured that the proposed law will not affect any religion or their traditions and practices.

"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism and constitutionally recognised religion," he said. "There would be no hindrance to the worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion. It is only to prevent conversions by inducements," the Karnataka CM added.

Stating that religious conversions are not good for society, Bommai said that poor and vulnerable sections of society should not fall for it. "Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed."

Asserting that many states have enacted anti-conversion laws, Basavaraj Bommai said that many people in the state want similar laws to be brought in.

"In this background, the Law department is studying the laws enacted in other states...If the law department submits the draft then it would come up for discussion in the Belagavi session of the state legislation," he said.

The Winter Session in Belagavi will commence on Monday. On the first day, the governor will address the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The Winter Session which will go on for 10 days will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 13 to 24.

Congress, Christian organisations oppose bill

Many Christian groups, including the archdiocese of Bangalore, have opposed the proposed anti-conversion bill. On December 5, All-Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR) held a peace conference in Bengaluru to oppose the proposed anti-conversion bill.

"I request the Karnataka government to withdraw this bill. If not, it will have a far-reaching impact," Bengaluru archbishop Peter Machado had said. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also opposed the proposed bill and said that it would come in way of attracting investment.

States that have brought anti-conversion laws

So far, three states have brought laws against forced conversions. In April, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had cleared the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' to bring stringent punishment against forced conversions through marriage. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also brought similar laws.

(With inputs from ANI)