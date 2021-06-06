'Won't Leave Tohana In A Day': Rakesh Tikait Vows To Continue 'super-spreader' Protest

Spearheading a massive protest outside the Tohana Police station in Haryana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has been amassing large crowds since Saturday night to demand the release of two arrested farmer leaders. Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Tikait raised questions on why the government had turned a blind eye towards the farmers and vowed to continue sitting outside the police station until the revocation of the three Farm Laws.

"Farmers have been protesting for 6 months, has the government not opened its ears to listen or can they not see? For 7 months, farmers have not gone home, so how do they think we will leave the police station in just a day? We want that in a peaceful manner we carry out our protests to revoke the three Farm Laws," said Rakesh Tikait.

'Super-spreader' farmers protest in Tohana

The super-spreader protest outside the Tohana police station commenced on Saturday against the June 2 arrest of protestors Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad by the Tohana Sadar Police. More than 2,000 farmers gathered in Tohana to get themselves arrested organizing a large protest in a gross violation of COVID-19 norms on June 5.

"We have been stopped from every area of the state, but we will call our people again tomorrow and you will also see how protestors will surrender themselves to get arrested in state and across the country," Rakesh Tikait warned the Haryana Police.

The protestors led by Tikait have given two options to the police- either issue a warrant and arrest them or release Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad. Along with the demand to free Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad, the farmers are also demanding the arrest of Tohana JJP MLA, Devendra Bubli for his 'anti-farmer stand.' The state administration has deployed a force of 2,400 personnel to maintain the law and order situation amid the farmers protest.