'Won't Let Anyone Disrupt Peace In J&K': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reaffirmed to people in the Union Territory (UT) that 'the time of injustice against people in the region is over'. Shah assured that 'now no one can do injustice to them'.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of IIT Jammu, the Union Minister said, "I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to people of Jammu is over. Now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development."

Won't let people disrupt peace in J&K: Amit Shah

Shah remembered Prem Nath Dogra on his 147th birth anniversary. Dogra, also known as Sher-e-Duggar, was an eminent leader from Jammu and Kashmir. He is remembered for his ability to mobilise the people of Jammu for the cause of total integration of the region with India.

Shah noted that the UT is 'the land of temples and sacrifice'. He hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people in the state to stand 'like a mountain' unitedly in the favour of the development plans being initiated by the Centre.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Prem Nath Dogra. People of India can't forget him. He along with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee raised the slogan that in a country two Vidhan, two Nishan, two Pradhan will not work," he said.

"It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let people disrupt the peace in J&K," the Union Home Minister added.

Govt plans to totally eradicate terrorism from J&K: Union Home Minister

Striking at the Opposition over their criticism of the murder of civilians and targeted killings in the UT, Shah said, "Some people are raising questions about security. Between 2004-14, 2081 ppl lost their lives, 208 ppl per yr killed. From 2014 to Sep 2021, 239 ppl lost their lives."

He said that the government plans to wash away terrorism from the region and that it doesn't want any loss of life. "We're not satisfied as we want to build a situation where nobody loses their lives and terrorism ends completely," Shah said.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister on Sunday unveiled the three phases of the IIT Jammu Campus.

