'Won't Let Haryana CM Enter Badauli Village': Rakesh Tikait Issues Threat To CM Khattar

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to enter Badauli village for an event on April 14. While speaking to the media at the Singhu border, the BKU leader alleged that the Harayana Chief Minister is planning to come to "disrupt the amity" in the area in the garb of unveiling a statue of BR Ambedkar.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We are not against Baba Saheb's statue, we are against Manohar Lal Khattar. Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided that as long as our protest is on we are against the Haryna CM Khattar and the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala."

Rakesh Tikait issues open threat to Haryana CM

Stating that the Haryana CM is not coming to the event to unveil the statue, but as per the BJP's plot, he is coming to the event to disrupt the amity among people, Tikait said that BKU along with the Khap Panchayat will not allow Khattar to attend the event. This statement by Rakesh Tikait comes as Khattar is scheduled to visit Badauli village in Panipat to unveil a statue of Ambedkar on the occasion of the Dalit icon's birth anniversary on April 14.

Tikait said, "We won't let him enter the village. If anyone else wants to unveil the statue, they can do it."

These statements from the BKU leaders come amid the ongoing farmer's agitation, in which hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Westen Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at 3 borders of Delhi-SInghu, Tikri (along Haryana), and Ghazipur, demanding Centre to repeal the three contentious farm laws, which were enacted by the government in September 2020.

Meanwhile, the Centre says the new laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops. The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

(Image: PTI)