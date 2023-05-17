Won't Let Madhya Pradesh Become 'Kerala Story': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Days after announcing the controversial movie The Kerala Story tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the film along with other ministers at the MPT open theatre in Bhopal on Tuesday. CM Chouhan also met the makers of the film and actress Adah Sharma.

CM Chouhan shared pictures with the cast of the movie and took to the microblogging site, saying, "The Kerala Story exposes the hideous face of terrorism and love-jihad. Today I met the cast of the film The Kerala Story and watched the film along with fellow ministers. The country has started to understand the conspiracy of those who throw them into the fire of Jihad by ruining the present and future of our daughters. Kudos to the entire team for doing the courageous work of presenting this very important topic to society."

'द केरला स्टोरी' आतंकवाद और लव-जिहाद के घिनौने चेहरे को उजागर करती है।



आज फिल्म ‘द केरला स्टोरी’ के कलाकारों से भेंटकर साथी मंत्रीगणों के साथ फिल्म देखी।



हमारी बेटियों के वर्तमान एवं भविष्य को बर्बाद कर जिहाद की आग में झोंकने वालों के षड्यंत्र को देश समझने लगा है। इस अति… pic.twitter.com/tXc2QtTNAV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 16, 2023

Bhuppendra Singh, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing in the Madhya Pradesh government, tweeted, "Love Jihad is the undeclared agenda of domination over humanity. The film The Kerala Story, is making the whole country aware of this conspiracy."

While numerous BJP-run states made the movie tax-free, the Congress and other opposition parties openly attacked it. The movie was first declared tax-free by the Madhya Pradesh administration.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also made the film tax-free, following Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. In contrast, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu pulled the plug on the screenings of the Sudipto Sen-directed film.

The Kerala Story

Actress Adah Sharma in the movie plays the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu Malayali nurse who converted to Fathima Ba and then leaves India to get recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The theme of the movie revolves around religious conversions and love-jihad.

The entire nexus between the misguided and converted women of Kerala and veiled terrorist aides who transfer converted women across Syria via Pakistan and Afghanistan, where they endure the agony of either being sex slaves or suicide bombers, is dissected, along with the statistics that go along with it.