'Won't Let Nefarious Designs Of Neighbour Succeed': Northern Army Commander Warns Pakistan

India’s Northern Army Commander has given a stern warning to India’s notorious neighbour Pakistan that it “won’t let (its) nefarious designs succeed”. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, not only hit out at the Pakistani military in his strong statement, but he also warned Pakistani politicians looking to take advantage by creating instability in the region. In the video obtained by Republic TV, Lt General Dwivedi alluded to how Pakistani politicians are gaining political mileage by using the “proxy war” in the region.

It is important to mention that the Northern Army Commander was addressing the gathering in Jammu’s Rajouri on Saturday. The region is the same place where brutal terror attacks took place on January 1 and 2, killing seven. In his statement on Saturday, Lt. General Dwivedi made it clear that the Indian security forces and the Indian Army will not let those plots succeed.

'Indian Army training village defence committees': Lt General Dwivedi

Lt General Dwivedi’s strong warning also came with an assurance that the Indian security forces have maintained an upper edge in the region. He made it clear that the security forces will tackle the tense situation in the region with the help of the locals in the area. The GOC-in-C Northern Command also informed the gathering that the Indian Army is training village defence committees and is strengthening them so that the committees can tackle terrorism in the region.

Lt General Dwivedi then directed his attention towards the 'Pakistani political actors' who try to gain benefits from the instability. Hitting out at these people, the GOC-in-C Northern Command said, “Those political parties or people, who are trying to take the benefits of this proxy war that is going on and are trying to achieve some political goals, they are also being given the befitting reply”.

Meanwhile, post a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a major announcement with regard to the terror attacks in Rajouri. Addressing the media, Amit Shah mentioned that the investigation into both incidents of Dhangri, which took place in the first week of January 2023, has been given to the NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.