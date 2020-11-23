'Won't Let Them Attack Agencies': NCB's Wankhede Unsparing Over Attack On Team; 3 Arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reacted strongly to the mob attack on him and his team in Mumbai on Sunday. Giving a warning that he won’t take the assault lying down, the officer assured that he won’t let the attackers get away with it. The officer also revealed that their cars were damaged.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede speaks on attack

Speaking to Republic TV, Sameer Wankhede said, “I will take this attack seriously. I won't let them attack agencies. How dare they attack us?" He added, "Our cars have got damaged. They won't be able to escape.”

After it was reported that a mob of 50-60 persons attacked Sameer Wankhede and five other officials when the team landed to conduct searches in Goregaon, acting on a tip-off, now it has emerged that exactly 63 men were behind the attack. Two of the officials sustained injuries, and were stable at the moment.

The Goregaon Police registered a case under Sections of 353/323/186/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in the attack and they have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The NCB’s investigation into the Bollywood-related drugs case has led to the questioning of numerous stars, some of them having been arrested and houses of many being raided.

Wankhede has been one of the main officers investigating the case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, he has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

The latest had been the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. At the time of their arrest, he was the one to make the official statement.

