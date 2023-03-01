Won't Prejudge Any Outcome: FS Kwatra On Possible Joint Communique At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

As India ramps up efforts to build consensus on a joint communique at the G20 foreign ministers meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday chose not to "prejudge" any outcome on it but noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will clearly be an important point of the deliberations.

The foreign ministers from the world's largest industrialised and developing nations will hold crucial deliberations on key global challenges at the meeting in Delhi on Thursday which many diplomats believe could be a contentious one as it is taking place amid an increasing rift between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine on the Ukraine conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, the UK's James Cleverly and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles will be in the same room at the meeting along with several of their counterparts while discussing the Ukraine conflict and other issues.

On Wednesday evening Jaishankar hosted a welcome reception for the delegations attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. Though the reception was attended by foreign ministers from several countries, those missing at the event were Blinken, China's Qin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and France's Catherine Colonna who had not arrived in Delhi till then.

There have been apprehensions about a lack of consensus on a joint communique at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the wake of the hardening of their respective positions on the Ukraine conflict by the Russia-China combine and the West.

Ahead of Thursday's crucial meeting of the G20 in the national capital, Kwatra said the foreign ministers would clearly discuss the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine and noted that the impact of the conflict on food, energy and fertiliser security for the world is a key focus area for the Indian presidency.

"I don't think it would be really correct for me to prejudge the outcome of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. I think we should let the plenipotentiaries of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting decide that on their own," he said.

"But we are very clear that the foreign ministers should focus on all the priorities that are currently very relevant in the global context," he said.

While India hosted the G20 foreign ministers and other guests at the gala reception on Wednesday evening, the main deliberations will take place on Thursday.

"Given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally that would be an important point of discussions during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Kwatra said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, responding to a question on Russia and China not agreeing to paragraphs three and four in the G20 Chair's Summary and Outcome Document issued after a meeting of the grouping's finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru, said it is for the two countries to explain.

The paragraphs were taken from G20 'leaders' declaration at the Bali summit in November and one of them contained the formulation that "Today's era must not be of war".

"You need to ask them whether they no longer stand with the text from Bali," Bagchi said.

The foreign secretary also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Samarkand in September that "this is not an era of war".

Kwatra also noted that Modi, in his conversations with the global leadership including that of Russia and Ukraine, had clearly stated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve the conflict.

The foreign secretary also recalled India's contribution in arriving at the Bali declaration.

"What would foreign ministers discuss tomorrow, what understanding they would arrive at on this subject, whether that understanding would be to the exclusion of the other agenda items etc are the issues for the foreign ministers to decide," Kwatra said.

The foreign secretary said 40 delegations at the meeting will include those from G20 countries, guest nations and international organisations.

The delegations from the guest countries are from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

"Surely, it will be one of the largest gathering of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 presidency," Kwatra said.

The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss ways to deal with falling economic growth, increasing inflation, lower demands for goods and services as well as increasing prices of food, fuel and fertilisers.

However, the major flashpoint between the West and Russia-China combined is expected to be the Ukraine conflict.

Russia on Sunday alleged that the G20 finance ministers' meeting in Bengaluru ended without a joint communique because of the "confrontational" approach towards Moscow by the "collective West" over the situation in Ukraine.

The G20 meeting of finance ministers and Central Bank governors on Saturday was unable to come out with a joint communique following opposition by Russia and China on making any references to the war in Ukraine.

Asked about Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi deciding to skip the G20 meeting, the foreign secretary said India and Japan have enjoyed sterling cooperation when it comes to deliberations within the G20 setting.

"We understand that the Japanese foreign minister himself is not able to come because of domestic compulsions. But we are looking forward to a very active participation, active support, active discussions and consultation with the Japanese delegation," he said.

The foreign secretary said the meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on multilateralism, issues related to food and energy security, and development cooperation.

The second session will focus on new and emerging threats like the challenge of terrorism and global skill mapping among others.

Kwatra said the broad areas for discussion will be inclusive and resilient growth, progress on the sustainable development goals, green development, technological transformation and reforming the multilateral institutions.

"Clearly, the foreign ministers would also focus on the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, but what is it that they come out with, and more importantly, among the G20 memberships and when they meet tomorrow and discuss this, what is the understanding that they develop not just on, you know, Russia‑Ukraine conflict, but also on the impact of that conflict on the rest of the world, particularly the economic impact, particularly the development impact, the challenges that the developing countries face, because of that conflict," Kwatra said.

"I think those are equally important to focus on, of course, along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict also," he said.

The foreign secretary said that questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security, the conflict's economic impact and the development of cooperation templates as well as new and emerging threats including the problem of terrorism are important subjects for India.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).