'Won't Rest Till Fellow Indians Are Safe': EAM Jaishankar As Ninth Flight leaves Ukraine

The eighth flight carrying at least 216 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest under 'Operation Ganga', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Tuesday. "Our endeavor for everyone’s safe return continues," he tweeted.

On the same day, a ninth flight also departed from Romania's Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," wrote the Minister.

The Indian government has kick-started crucial 'Operation Ganga' to safely bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The evacuation efforts continue to get stronger as the sixth Operation Ganga flight from Budapest took off with 240 Indian nationals for Delhi on Monday.

Separately, Indian Embassy in Ukraine also today informed that 400 students, housed near the embassy since February 24, have successfully left Kyiv by train. Taking to Twitter, the embassy said that the movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv was ensured. It advised the remaining few students in the Ukrainian capital to leave once the curfew is lifted.

Operation Ganga

Amid the tensions and military development in Ukraine, Indian nations are being asked to reroute to the international borders of Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Shehyni-Medyka, Krakowiec, Zahony, Vsyne Nemecke, and Suceava to proceed to cross borders to Hungary, Poland, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. The Indian government began its evacuation mission on February 26 in order to receive Indian nationals who are stranded in the eastern European country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also dispatched four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure that Indians arrive in India hassle-free as Russian military operations in

"Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students," Government sources said on Monday.

Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Over 5 lakh people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.