'Won't spare': CM Biren Singh assures highest capital punishment in Manipur Gangrape case

''We will push for the highest capital punishment," assured Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh a day after the barbaric video showcasing two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob of 900-1,000 men went viral on the internet. The state government and police have come under fire, as the heinous incident took place on May 4 and no stern action was taken. It was only 77 days later that the first arrest was made over the horror and depravity they suffered.

'Crime against Humanity...'

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, July 20, Manipur CM informed that as of now two suspects have been arrested including the main culprit and the state government will not spare anyone who is found guilty. He said that today after seeing the viral video, all the legislature of the ruling government condemned the heinous crime.

"We term it a crime against humanity. The state government will put all its effort to punish the culprits and implement the highest capital punishment for them. On behalf of the legislative party, I want to appeal to the people of the state that this event will be the last crime against women, children and elders. We should respect our sisters, mothers," said CM Singh.

He asserted that the Manipur government started the operation immediately after watching the video clip and police have arrested the suspected male culprit. "Those who are involved will be arrested soon and punished under the law as earliest. Two people have been arrested as of now and the interrogation is underway," said Manipur CM.

On being asked about the delayed action, CM Singh asserted, "The violence in Manipur is happening continuously but as soon as we received the video, the probe was initiated immediately. We will not spare anyone."