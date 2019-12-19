Blankets, Gloves & Angithi For Lord Krishna At Mathura Temple To Beat The Cold Wave

Devotees in Radha Vallabh Mandir and other prominent temples in Mathura have covered Lord Krishna with not just blankets but also woollen gloves, socks and warm clothes. The precautionary measures are being taken for the Gods because of the sudden dip in temperature across the northern region of the country.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: MLA Shrikant Sharma Asserts That CAA Is Only For Foreigners

Along with covering the Gods with blankets, woollen gloves, socks and warm clothes, the temple administration has also put an angithi (coal brazier) for the Lord's comfort.

"The devotees coming inside the temple get pleased after seeing the arrangements made for Lord Krishna for winters. They are glad that their God is being taken care of in the same way as they take care of themselves," Pandit Mohit Goswami, the priest at the Radha Vallabh Mandir told ANI.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Schools Shut For Two Days After Prohibitory Orders Imposed

A regular devotee at the temple said that these 'angithis' and woollen clothes were a part of the elaborate arrangements made according to the season at the Radha Vallabh Mandir each year.

"I am a regular visitor to the temple, every year the Lord is made to wear warm clothes, including gloves, and socks. The attire of the Lord is changed according to the season in this temple," the devotee said. "Apart from all this a special atar (fragrance), which provides heat during the winter months is applied to the Lord and is also used for massaging him," the devotee added.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Calls For Nationalisation Of Lands At Kashi And Mathura

Mathura weather prediction

As per a report released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum average temperature in the coming week will be 9 to 10 degree Celsius and the average maximum temperature will be 19 to 20 degree Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh experienced a cold day condition on Thursday which will extend to Friday too as mentioned in the weather forecast released by the IMD.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | President Kovind To Inaugurate Hospital Block In Mathura

READ | Mathura: 22 Developmental Projects Cleared To Boost Pilgrimage Tourism