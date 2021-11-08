'Work Hard & You Too May Get A Padma Shri': Adnan Sami Gives Nawab Malik Befitting Reply

In an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, music composer Adnan Sami on Monday broke his silence on the politics that was attempted over his being awarded the Padma Shri. At the helm of all the politics, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik who appears to be unable to be outside the news at this point was specifically given a blistering response by Adnan Sami, who he suggested to work hard in his arena- politics - to one day be deserving of a Padma Shri.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a tweet had said that 'those who live with us (Indians), we will not only grant them citizenship but also Padam Shri, even if that person is from Pakistan'. Having said that, he congratulated Adnan on receiving the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

हमारे साथ जो हैं उन्हे हम नागरिकता भी देंगे और पद्मश्री भी.

चाहे वह पाकिस्तान से क्यों ना हो.

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री पुरस्कार मिलने पर बधाई !!! — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

'Case of sour grapes'

Adnan Sami, during the exclusive conversation, hit back at Nawab Malik's 'Pakistan citizen' dig, saying that he was as Indian as one could be. The music composer said, "Nawab Malik rightly pointed out that I live with Indians, my connection with India is decades old. Also, I celebrate my birthday on August 15."

Adnan Sami went on to add that Nawab Malik's case was that of sour grapes. "I would just like to say something very simple- if Nawab Malik also concentrates on politics and contributes to politics, then I am sure that a day will come when he will also be deserving of a Padma Shri. I wish him the best of luck for that," the music composer said, outlining that nothing and no one's comment mattered to him right now as he was extremely elated with the honour bestowed on him.

"I am extremely grateful to the Government of India, to my fellow Indians for all the love and affection that I have received and the way they have graced me, the way they have loved me- I will be eternally grateful," he said.