In a conversation with students from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tidbits of wisdom and insight at the 2023 edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event in which the prime minister interacts with schoolgoers and helps them navigate the challenges in their academic lives.

When questioned by a ninth-grader from Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanjikode about which approach between hard work and smart work yields beneficial results, PM Modi took the audience back to their childhoods, helping them recall the classic tale of a crow who quenched its thirst from a pot by filling it up with pebbles, allowing the water inside to rise.

He then asked the audience if they would call the crow’s act hard work or smart work, as the students spoke in unison with their answers. The prime minister then quipped that at the time of the story, no straws were present, evoking laughter from students. Offering his advice, PM Modi said that it is important to recognize the task first and have a razor-sharp focus on it, as only then the “results will come.”

"Students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life. The story of 'Thirsty crow' is a classic example how to do hard work smartly. Students should learn from this story. It is important to first understand and analyze the work and then seek our smart ways to do the work with all strength and dedication," he told the students.

The importance of hard work, in the words of PM Modi

He further highlighted that hard work never goes in vain, it instead brings “color” to a student’s life. “It is possible that someone will copy and take two to four marks more than you, but he will never be able to become a hindrance in your life. Only your inner strength will take you ahead,” the PM said.

To sum it all up, PM Modi wishes for his country's young trailblazers to understand that they don’t have to choose between hard work and smart work, and instead take the route of smartly doing hard work, thus getting the best of both worlds and reaching great heights in life.