Work On Movie Over Ram Mandir History Begins; Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Approached

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January 2024, the work on a film focusing on the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction of the temple has now commenced. As per an official press release, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice in narrating the story.

A committee has also been formed to oversee the film from script to final product. The committee comprises Prasson Joshi- famous writer and chairman of the Film Censor Board, Dr.Chandraprakash Dwivedi- famous film director, Yatindra Mishra- famous writer and Sachidanand Joshi, Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts.

This comes as the construction of the Ram Mandir is currently underway and progressing rapidly. Exclusive aerial pictures of the structure have been accessed by Republic, and the temple dedicated to Lord Ram can be seen taking shape. The aerial images show the reinforced concrete base, with the plinth raised to a height of 6.5 meters. Granite blocks of stone from Karnataka and Telangana have been used to raise the plinth. The length of one block is 5 feet, the breath is 3.5 feet and the height is 3 feet. More than 17,000 such blocks are set to be used for the construction.

Ram Temple construction progresses

The total height of the Ram Temple is 161 ft from the natural ground level. The superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth of Granite stone which was completed in September 2022. The temple under construction has a special feature that on the day of Ram Navami, the Sun's rays will fall on the forehead of Lord Ram at 12 noon. For this, the team of CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, IUCAA-Pune and Temple Architect have finalized the design.

The Superstructure of the Temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur District Bharatpur. Approx 4.75 lakh ft Bansi Paharpur Stone shall be used, to date approximately 50% stone has been carved and is available for erection. The work of installing white marble columns of Makrana in the Garbh Griha of the Temple is as per the schedule and to date 20% work on the Ground floor has been completed. On the lower plinth of the temple, around 100 iconographical panels based on the episodes of Ramayana will be installed. Initially, the pencil sketches will be made and before iconography/ sculpturing, the clay model will be prepared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to the city to launch the sixth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebrations organised by the state government. The construction of the temple kickstarted at a rapid pace after PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.