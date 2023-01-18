Work To Install New CCTV Cameras, Replace Old Ones In UP Prisons To Be Done By Feb

The work to install new CCTV cameras inside prison complexes and replace old ones is in its final stages and will be completed by February, a senior official said on Wednesday.

All these cameras will be connected to a command centre at the prison headquarters so that monitoring of criminals and gangsters can be done round the clock, Uttar Pradesh Director General (Jail) Anand Kumar said.

"The exercise will be completed by February," he said, adding that the jail department had sent a proposal to the government last year to release funds worth Rs 9.76 crore for the same.

Kumar said 933 CCTV cameras are being installed in 30 prisons – 670 new ones and the rest are replacements.

The highest number of 46 cameras have been installed at the Agra District Jail, he said.

Among the prisons where cameras are being replaced is the sensitive Banda Jail, where gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged.

CCTV cameras have been installed in central prisons in Agra, Bareilly, Fatehgarh, Naini, and Varanasi as well.

