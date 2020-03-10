'Work Together To Fight Threat Posed By COVID-19': Health Min Directs Strategic Approach

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that all concerned departments of Central and State governments have to work together to fight the threat being posed by COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. So far, a minimum of 43 people have been tested positive in India as per the latest release. However, no deaths have been reported in India yet.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted well-coordinated actions between concerned departments to be essential in order to fight the threat.

"Well-coordinated actions between concerned Departments, States and Central ministries, corporation and agencies, etc., for contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, developing and managing isolation wards, awareness campaign are the key focus areas, which need attention at this hour. We have to work together to fight the threat posed by COVID-19," said the Union Minister.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday had chaired a review and coordination meeting with all the senior officials from Delhi government in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Dr Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi.

Preparedness for COVID-19

Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, apprised the meeting regarding the current escalating scenario globally and nationally. She informed that the situation is under control "but we are on alert and adequate arrangements have been made for the management of COVID-19." She added that regular meeting has been held with various States/UTs regularly on the action taken and preparedness for COVID-19.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan in the meeting said that the need of the hour is to adopt a more strategic approach like cluster containment strategy, making the District Collectors more accountable, contact tracing and strengthening State and District surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission.

He also urged that States/UTs adhere to core capacities for disease preparedness and response like surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, hospital preparedness, logistic management, capacity building, and risk communication. The minister said the hospitals need to make proper arrangements for the segregation of the symptomatic patients and regular patients while visiting the health facility.

The Minister further advised the Delhi government to enhance community awareness by utilising print, electronic and social media in local languages including utilising local cable TV channels, audio announcements, and FM radio, etc.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

Earlier on Monday, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared to 43 after new cases were reported from across India including a three-year-old child. Four new cases emerged from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu, which reported one positive case each raising the number to 43. However, on Tuesday, the count has gone up to 45, after two new cases were detected in Maharashtra's Pune.

Out of the total that have been tested for the novel Coronavirus have been found positive from the 3,003 samples that were tested in the country. Out of these, 40 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

