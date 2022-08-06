Last Updated:

Work Towards Making India 'vishwa Guru': Bhagwat Tells RSS Workers Living Abroad

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday appealed to Sangh members living abroad to work diligently to make India prosperous and a 'vishwa guru'.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
India

Image: PTI


Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday appealed to Sangh members living abroad to work diligently to make India prosperous and a 'vishwa guru' (world leader).

He was speaking at the concluding session of the RSS' 'Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg' (world training camp) here, which was attended by members from different parts of the world.

"Work to turn Bharat prosperous. Make it a vishwa guru," Bhagwat said.

READ | Owaisi skirts Bhagwat's 'survival of fittest not for humans' remark; talks 'fertility'

He asked men and women volunteers to shine and excel in the countries they are currently in and become role models for people there.

"Indians are assets to the foreign countries where they have been living. They are ideal people and without a blemish," he said, adding that volunteers must work towards building a peaceful world.

READ | India is an immortal nation, brings peace in the world: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Sixty 'swayamsevaks' from 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, and 31 women volunteers from 13 countries took part in the camp.

An RSS functionary said the outfit holds such functions for its members abroad every two to three years, adding that the first such camp was held in Bengaluru in 1992.

READ | Devendra Fadnavis visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat
READ | MP: Mohan Bhagwat to address concluding meet of RSS training camp in Bhopal on Aug 7
READ | Eknath Shinde & Devendra Fadnavis meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai, seek blessings
First Published:
COMMENT