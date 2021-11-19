Workers' Union Of Railways Hails Centre's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

The railways' largest workers' union, All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), has hailed the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws and said this was possible only because of the unity among the farmers protesting against the legislations.

The farmers' struggle, which was supported by the rail union, achieved a huge victory on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three laws.

"It is only because of the long struggle and unity of the farmers that the government had to repeal the laws. The farmers' struggle for over a year was supported by us and with the cancellation of these agricultural bills, farmers will get the right price for their produce and more and more options to sell the produce...these bills were unconstitutional from the beginning."

"If the government had withdrawn it earlier, then hundreds of farmers would not have been killed," AIRF general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra said in a statement.

He also thanked the prime minister for the decision to repeal the laws.

