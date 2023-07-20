Working On Mission Mode To Restore Normalcy In Flood-affected Areas: MCD

The MCD on Wednesday said it cleaning roads and drains "on mission mode" to "restore normalcy" in the national capital after water levels receded in the flood-affected areas of Delhi.

In a statement, the civic body listed the steps taken to bring normalcy – removing water and silt from roads, and spraying insecticides in relief camps.

“The work of removing water and silt from the roads is being done at a rapid pace in the flood-affected central zone, Civil Lines zone and City Sadar Paharganj zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Roads are being washed with the help of jetting machines,” the MCD said in a statement.

“The cleaning work is being done by the corporation with the help of human resources and modern machines. For the prevention of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases, fogging and spraying of insecticides are being done in flood relief camps,” it said.

The MCD is working on mission mode and employees of various departments of the corporation are working in coordination, the MCD said.

The civic body has deployed four portable pumps, eight sprinkler machines, two MRS machines, eight water tankers, two JCB, one Vectra machine and 14 auto tippers in City Sadar Paharganj zone. It has also deployed 345 sanitation workers, it added.

Sewers are also being cleaned with a super sucker machine to ensure proper water drainage, the statement said.

“Regular cleaning of roads is being done in the central zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The corporation's team conducted intensive cleaning campaigns at Bela village, Millennium Depot Ring Road, Hafiz Nagar Bhairon Marg, Madina Masjid D Block Jaitpur etc,” the MCD said.

“MCD team also removed floating material from drain no. 12 A, 12 A+2, Z block nallah Okhla phase 2. The corporation today removed 9.5 cubic metres of debris and repaired 108.2 square metres of roads,” the civic body added.

For garbage removals from the drain at Taimur Nagar, the MCD has deployed two trucks and a loader.

“Today, 10 metric tons of garbage was removed from the drain,” the municipal body said. MCD is also desilting the Delhi Gate drain, it said.

Meanwhile, cremation of dead bodies has resumed at Sarai Kale Khan and Geeta Colony but is yet to start at Nigam Bodh Ghat and Wazirabad, the MCD said.

Of the four cremation grounds affected by the floods, two – Nigam Bodh Ghat and Sarai Kale Khan are under MCD – while Geeta Colony and Wazirabad Cremation Ground are run privately.

All amenities are operational at Geeta Colony and Sarai Kale Khan cremation grounds whereas efforts are being made to make Nigam Bodh Ghat and Wazirabad cremation ground functional at the earliest, the statement said.