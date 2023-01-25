'Working Towards Getting Divyangjan To Mainstream Of Society And Development,' Says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state government is constantly working towards strengthening Divyangjan and getting them to the mainstream of society and development.

During an event, Janata Darshan program, that was held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Divyangjan needs encouragement and cooperation more than sympathy. The administration and departmental officers should make sure that the appropriate resources, equipment, and certificates are available on a priority basis.”

Over 300 people met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

At least 300 people attended the event to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. He assured citizens of speedy solutions in a satisfactory manner. The families of some Divyangjan with mental problems came to the Janata Darshan program to ask for the issuance of a certificate, while other Divyangjan requested a tricycle.

UP CM Adityanath directs to provide a tricycle to Divyangjan

After listening to the grievances, Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to quickly give tricycles or motorised tricycles to the people who need them. He further directed that there must not be any hurdle in any way in providing certificates to the ones with mental disabilities.

On the requests of various people for financial help for the treatment of grave diseases, Adityanath replied that it would be given when the estimates are ready. He said, "No one’s treatment will be hampered due to a lack of money.” He also directed that all the issues related to revenue and police must be resolved with utmost transparency and fairness, emphasising that injustice shouldn't be done to the people.

Adityanath also said if someone is encroaching on another person’s property, then that person shall be taught a lesson as per the law. He stated that the victims must be handled with compassion and must be taken care of. To encourage children to study well, he gave them his blessing and chocolates.

