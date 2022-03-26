Workshop held to promote cultivation of medicinal plants in J-K's Chenab valley

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) To promote cultivation of medicinal plants in Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Chenab valley in a big way, the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) under the Ministry of Ayush on Saturday organised a stakeholders meet-cum-workshop here.

The day-long workshop, attended by progressive and prospective farmers associated with the cultivation, preservation, extraction of oil and value addition of medicinal plants, was primarily aimed at locating the available opportunities and different challenges to cultivate medicinal plants in a more profitable and scientific way, the organizers said.

They said the stakeholders meet-cum-workshop on medicinal plant cultivation - opportunities and challenges – was organized by regional-cum-facilitation centre (RCFC) northern region II, NMPB, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

In his inaugural address, regional director RCFC north second plant, Medicinal Plant Board SKUAST Kashmir, Sheikh Bilal discussed the ongoing government schemes for farmers related to cultivation of medicinal plants and suggested them to identify species and varieties, keeping in view the agro-ecological situation and market demand into consideration.

He also deliberated upon the activities to be covered under new forthcoming schemes by the NMPB for bringing higher returns to farmers from cultivation of medicinal plants.

Nodal officer state Medicinal Plant Board Waheed said the RCFC and SKUAST Kashmir is happy to organise its first stakeholders meet in Bhaderwah for the promotion of medicinal plants in Chenab valley region.

He lauded the workshop for bringing all the stakeholders like farmers, various government departments including forest, horticulture, floriculture, directorate of AYUSH besides CSIR-IIIM and tourism authorities under one roof.

"Conservation and development of medicinal plants is only possible if we all work together in a cohesive manner," he said.

Touqeer Bagban, a progressive farmer and entrepreneur associated with aromatic and medicinal plants, highlighted the importance of cultivation of medicinal plants and said resources are declining due to agricultural expansion, wood extraction and overgrazing. "So, there is a need for conservation and cultivation of medicinal plants".

Representatives of AYUSH Ministry deliberated upon the issues related to cultivation of medicinal plants in the Bhaderwah region.

They discussed the opportunity for farmers to enhance their income through cultivation of medicinal plants. PTI COR TAS CK

