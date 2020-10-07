World Bank Consultant Venkat Vetti From Telangana Turns Farmer To Supply Organic Produce

World Bank consultant Venkat Vetti from Telangana had quit his job and turned farmer to supply organic produce directly from the farm to the consumers. He is the CEO and Founder of 'Farm2Fridge' which sells quality organic produce to the consumers. While speaking to ANI he said, that the country's farmers are not able to sustain themselves because they are not paid properly for their crops and on the other hand, due to increased use of chemicals in farming, consumers are also suffering from various diseases.

He said, "So in order to give good prices to farmers and quality organic produce to consumers, I started this venture. We are into organic farming and concentrate on complete end-to-end supply chains. The farmers on board with us work together as a community. This platform is completely IT-based and through this, we supply directly to the customers."

World Bank consultant from Telangana turns farmer

While speaking further about Farm2Fridge, Venkat Vetti said that he started organic farming in 2011 when he was working as a consultant in the World Bank and he launched his company in 2016. When he was asked about what motivated him to venture into organic farming, he said that he began to dig deeper into this after his uncle passed away. He informed that his uncle had no bad habits and the untimely death was due to the chemicals which are used on the food and crops. These chemically grown food produce in the farm is one of the major reasons why people suffer illness in society, he added.

Vetti said, "80 per cent of our GDP is based on agricultural incomes. We have small and marginal farmers who are really dying because of the middlemen taking the profits and not paying the farmers with even the minimum price for them to clear their loans, leaves the farmers with nothing but to commit suicide."

Vetti while speaking about the potential of the agriculture sector in the upcoming years said that he ventured into agriculture with a goal to eliminate the use of chemicals in farming. According to him, the only way to reduce farmers' suicide is by adopting natural farming. Natural farming is a technique of growing crops without any chemicals and is also known as zero budget farming. He also revealed that 65% of the sales revenue is given to the farmers at Farm2Fridge.

(with ANI inputs)