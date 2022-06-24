World Bank Okays Loan Of $562mn For India To Fund Education Programmes, Other Key Projects

The World Bank on Thursday announced that it has approved $562 million funding for 3 projects in India. The three loans totaling $562 million have been okayed to fund projects realted to education in Gujarat, social protection programme in Tamil Nadu, and the recovery of the fisheries industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved financial aid of $250 million for the Outcomes for Accelerated Learning (GOAL) program, which aims to improve educational outcomes for children across the Gujarat state. An additional 3,000 schools that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic will benefit from the funding for GOAL.

"The education system in the State of Gujarat ensures schooling for almost 12 million students, 65 percent of which are in remote regions or ‘priority districts’, and where literacy and gender gaps are most pronounced. Priority districts also tend to lag in terms of access to education, school infrastructure and learning outcomes," the World Bank said. After COVID-19 outbreak, the state estimated learning losses of about 10 percent, with students in priority areas being disproportionately impacted, it added.

World Bank approves funding for the RIGHTS project

The World Bank's board of executive directors also approved the funding of $162 million for the RIGHTS project to strengthen Tamil Nadu's social protection systems and its ability to promote inclusion, accessibility, and opportunities for people with disabilities, as well as $150 million to support the recovery of the country's fisheries sector.

According to the multilateral funding agency, the COVID-19 epidemic caused losses in the fishing industry of around $5.5 billion in 2020–21 and an almost 40% decrease in fish production in a single year.

World Bank's additional financing will scale up the coverage of schools: Official

On the other hand, GOAL project financing complements the original loan of $500 million, which was granted in March 2021. It is in line with the Bank's Rapid Response Framework which aims to reach every child and retain them in schools, assess learning levels routinely, prioritise teaching the fundamentals and increase catch-up learning, World Bank said. It also aims to develop the mental well-being of students and teachers.

"Moreover, this additional financing will scale up the coverage of the original program from a total of 9,000 to 12,000 schools, while also supporting new efforts to test the efficacy of the program's interventions," said Shabnam Sinha, Lead Education Specialist and Task Team Leader for the project.

Under the $150 million loan to support the recovery of India's fisheries sector, the World Bank said it currently employs about 12 million people directly and another 13 million through associated activities.

(With PTI inputs)