World Bank Upgrades India's GDP Growth Forecast As RBI's 3-day Monetary Policy Meet Begins

In a big development, World Bank on Tuesday upgraded India's growth domestic product (GDP) forecast to 6.9 percent from 6.5 percent for 2022-23. Revising its projections, the World Bank's India Development Update stated the revision was due to the higher resilience of the Indian economy to global shocks. However, India will remain affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area, and China.

In October this year, the World Bank had cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 7.5 percent earlier. Notably, India's GDP, which grew 8.7 percent in the previous 2021-22 financial year, expanded by 6.3 percent in July-September 2022-23.

India's GDP meets RBI's projection

According to the official data released on November 30, India's economy grew by 6.3 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an update published in its bulletin mentioned that the country's GDP growth will stand at 6.1-6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Analysts had projected that the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 per cent recorded in the April-June quarter this fiscal.

All eyes on RBI's 3-day MPC meeting

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, is likely to come out with its next bi-monthly policy review on December 7 at the end of the three-day meeting. Following the meeting, it is expected that the central bank will raise the repo rate by 35 basis points or lower, compared with sharp 50 bps rate hikes in each of the last three meetings.

Financial markets will watch the committee's rate hike stance if any, as inflation is still above the 6 percent target band. Notably, an out-of-turn meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI was held in early November to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government for failing to maintain the inflation mandate.

