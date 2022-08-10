World Biofuel Day: PM Modi Dedicates 2G Ethanol Plant; Highlights Green Fuel Benefits

On World Bio-fuel Day, which is celebrated on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a 2G Ethanol Plant to the nation. The ethanol plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and has been set up in Panipat of Haryana to strengthen efforts to boost the production and usage of bio-fuel in the country. The project is set to provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the Indian Oil 2G Ethanol Plant in Haryana via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "In our country, we worship nature and bio-fuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better hence bio-fuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment."

"For the last eight years, the government has been committed to setting up new fertilizer plants and in the production of nano fertilizers. I'm sure that in the coming years this will benefit the nation," the Prime Minister added.

Touching upon how ethanol blending has helped the country financially, PM Modi said, "Due to mixing of ethanol in petrol, in the last 7-8 years, about 50 thousand crore rupees of the country have been saved from going abroad."

PM Modi takes jibe at short-cut politicians

PM Modi also took the opportunity to take a jibe at 'short-cut politicians'. "People who have a tendency to avoid problems by adopting short-cuts for political selfishness can never solve the problems permanently. Those adopting short-cuts may get applause for some time, political gains may come, but the problem does not subside," he said.

"A lot has been said about the problem of stubble over the years, but the short-cut politician couldn't do anything about it. Instead of following short-cuts, our government is engaged in permanent solutions to the problems," PM Modi added.

"Anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel if their politics is self-centred. Such steps will take away rights from our children and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant. It will increase the burden on the taxpayers of the country," the Prime Minister explained.