World Children's Day: Iconic Monuments Across India To #GoBlue On November 20

In a bid to mark World Children’s Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monumental buildings across the nation will go blue on November 20. The UNICEF said that the iconic monuments will light up blue in solidarity with child rights and the impact of coronavirus on children’s lives. The UN agency added that this year’s activities on World Chidden’s Day will occur in the virtual and digital platforms.

In a statement, UNICEF said, "Along with grownups, children will also wear masks and maintain physical distance. That, however, does not mean that children’s voices will be any quieter – children will be Masked but not Muted! this World Children’s Day”.

According to PTI, the UN body in partnership with Parliamentarian’s Group for Children (PFC) is organising a Climate Parliament with children on November 20, under the leadership of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and 30 members of Parliament. UNICEF further added that children will discuss the impact of climate change with the parliamentarians and present a Charter of Demands on climate action. The participants are also expected to sign a letter of commitment to support integrating children’s right and voices to climate action and adaption plans.

UNICEF said, "Monuments across the country – the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace), Prime Minister’s Office (North and South Block), the Parliament House and Qutub Minar in New Delhi, and other historical buildings, landmarks and key government buildings across India – will #GoBlue on November 20, standing in solidarity for child rights and the impact of Covid-19 and climate change on their lives”.

World’s Children Day

According to the UN website, the world’s children’s day was first established in 1954 as Universal Chidden’s Day and it is celebrated every year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare. Since 1990, World’s Children’s Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UNGA adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on Children’s rights. The day offers everyone an “inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children”.

