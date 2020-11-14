World Diabetes Day: Armed Forces Clinic Organises Cycle Rally In Delhi To Spread Awareness

In a bid to mark World Diabetes Day, the Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic on Saturday organised a cycle rally from Teen Muti Marg to the National War Memorial at India Gate complex. World Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14. This day is meant to raise awareness about the different kinds of diabetes and how you can prevent them or manage them.

Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta along with other senior officers took part in the rally to spread the message of 'Cycle to Avoid Diabetes'. As the national capital continues to reel under COVID-19 and hazardous pollution, army officials wanted to raise awareness about fitness and exercise through the cycle rally.

Delhi: On World Diabetes Day, Indian Army’s Armed Forces Clinic organized a cycle rally to National War Memorial at India Gate complex. Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta took part in the rally to spread the message of ‘Cycle to Avoid Diabetes’. pic.twitter.com/a8GLdq5L9k — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

According to the data of the Union Health Ministry, about 73 percent of the COVID-19 deaths are linked with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Experts have pointed out that diabetes has been observed as the most common comorbidity in COVID-19 patients.

READ: 3-year-old child amongst 5 civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Uri

READ: Amitabh Bachchan urges people to adapt 'simple lifestyle changes' on World Diabetes Day

Global Diabetes Compact

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of people with diabetes. People with diabetes are at least 2 times increased risk of severe disease or death from the virus, According to the official website of WHO, the organization is announcing the Global Diabetes Compact, a comprehensive and inclusive approach to support countries in implementing effective programs for the prevention and management of diabetes.

The Compact will bring together in one package all WHO materials available for the prevention and management of diabetes, both existing and new. On the prevention side, a particular focus will be given to reducing obesity, especially among young people. On the treatment side, emphasis will be on improving access to diabetes medicines and technologies, in particular in low- and middle-income countries.

READ: Celebrate 'Blue Diwali' on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness say Health Experts

READ: Rahul Gandhi flays Pakistan over ceasefire violations, salutes Indian Army soldiers

(With Inputs from ANI)