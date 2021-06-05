World Environment Day: Haryana CM Inaugurates Oxi-van In Karnal & Eco- Friendly Schemes

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the importance of trees and inaugurated several schemes. He also announced on Saturday that 80 acres of 'Oxi-van' (a forest) will be created in the Karnal district for people to visit. There will be 10 types of forests in 'Oxi-van' and the work will begin soon. Chief Minister Khattar also urged people to increase the green cover by planting more plants and trees.

"We have announced many projects today. One of them is setting up a forest called 'Oxi-van' which will be open for people to visit. There will be 10 types of forests inside it. The forest will serve as a very good spot for the people of Karnal. The work will begin soon and will be thrown open to the public in a few years," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, today, after inaugurating the Oxy-One in Karnal, Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme in Panchkula and Panchavati plantation at 134 places of Nagar Van and Kurukshetra pilgrimage, the plantation was done".

#विश्व_पर्यावरण_दिवस के अवसर पर आज करनाल में ऑक्सी-वन, पंचकूला में प्राण वायु देवता पेंशन स्कीम व नगर वन और कुरूक्षेत्र तीर्थ के 134 स्थलों पर पंचवटी पौधारोपण की विभिन्न परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास और शुभारम्भ करने के उपरान्त पौधारोपण किया। pic.twitter.com/oRSskevLOT — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 5, 2021

"We get pure life air from the environment and for this we also plant saplings, but due to lack of proper maintenance, the plant dies soon. Now we need to take care of the trees and plants around us like the child of our family," added Haryana CM.

Haryana Govt launches four schemes

In order to promote the promotion, protection, planting of trees on World Environment Day, the Khattar led-Haryana Government has launched four important schemes:

Prana Vayu Devta Pension Scheme

Oxy-One in Karnal

Oxy-One in Panchkula

Panchavati Plantation in Haryana

Meanwhile, Haryana CM also said that development and matters of the environment must go hand in hand.

"Since we are in need of water conservation and developments like roads, canals, etc, thus, efforts will have to be made in both the areas. Water recharging centres will be made at designated centres while roads, allies will also have to be made, otherwise, it will be a problem for us," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @mlkhattar/Twitter/PTI)