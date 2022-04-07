World Health Day 2022: Ministry Of Ayush Organises Yoga Mahotsav At Red Fort

Quick links:
Ministry of Ayush celebrated Yoga Amrit Mahotsav on World Health Day on April 7. The event was organised for a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol.
Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Birla, and many other dignitaries flagged off a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This World Health Day, let us commit to taking care of our health and wellbeing. Let Yoga help us achieve happier and healthier versions of ourselves."
"Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector" tweeted PM Narendra Modi
In the picture, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, can be seen practising Yoga at the event.
Yoga Mohatsav had in attendance Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sports celebrities, and yoga gurus.