World Health Day 2022: Ministry Of Ayush Organises Yoga Mahotsav At Red Fort

Ministry of Ayush organised a grand event Yoga Mohatsav at Delhi's Red Fort on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7. Take a look at the photos here.

Mamta Raut
Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi

Ministry of Ayush celebrated Yoga Amrit Mahotsav on World Health Day on April 7. The event was organised for a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol.

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@loksabhaspeaker

Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Birla, and many other dignitaries flagged off a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@byadavbjp

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This World Health Day, let us commit to taking care of our health and wellbeing. Let Yoga help us achieve happier and healthier versions of ourselves."

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@byadavbjp

"Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector" tweeted PM Narendra Modi

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp

In the picture, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, can be seen practising Yoga at the event.

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp

Yoga Mohatsav had in attendance Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sports celebrities, and yoga gurus.

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@ombirlakota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla graced the event as the Chief Guest on World Heath Day 2022.

Yoga Mahotsav
Image: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal

On World Health Day, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, "On this special occasion, I wish good health to the global community and reiterate that Yoga can not only bring health benefit."

