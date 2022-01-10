World Hindi Day 2022: Know History And Significance; Check Wishes, Quotes And Wallpapers

January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas every year to commemorate one of the world' most widely spoken languages. The day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the Hindi language on the international platform. Indian embassies across the world have been observing this day for decades.

Know the history and significance

The first World Hindi Day seminar was organised in Maharastra's Nagpur district on January 10, 1975. The event was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was attended by representatives of at least 30 countries. According to historians, more than 120 representatives had attended the conference, held 47 years ago. Later in 2006, the then Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, announced that January 10 will be observed as World Hindi Day every year. The main aim of the celebrated leader was to promote the language at an international level. Since then, the Ministry of External Affairs also started celebrating the day across all the embassies.

Interesting facts

It is worth mentioning the term Hindi was borrowed from Classical Persian Iranian pronunciation Hendi. It is a direct descendant of an early form of Vedic Sanskrit. The language became an expression of Indian national unity during the Indian Independence movement. Since then, the language is the fourth most spoken language globally after English, Spanish and Mandarin. Moreover, it is also one of the official languages of India. Under Article 343, the official languages of the Union have been prescribed, which includes Hindi in the Devanagari script along with English. According to the 2011 census, around 260 million people speak the Hindi language. Apart from India, the language is widely spoken in Fiji, Nepal, South Africa and UAE. In the United Arab Emirates, Hindi is adopted as the third official court language.

World Hindi day wishes/SMS/WhatsApp status

भारत मां के भाल पर सजी स्वर्णिम बिंदी हूं,

मैं भारत की बेटी आपकी अपनी हिंदी हूं।

हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

है भारत की आशा हिन्दी

है भारत की भाषा हिंदी

हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी

को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं…

हिंदी बोलने में शर्म नहीं

गर्व होना चाहिए

हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी

को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

भारत के गांव की शान है हिंदी

हिन्दुस्तान की शक्ति हिंदी,

मेरे हिन्द की जान हिंदी

हर दिन नया वाहन हिंदी…

निज भाषा का नहीं गर्व जिसे

क्‍या प्रेम देश से होगा उसे

वहीं वीर देश का प्‍यारा है

हिंदी ही जिसका नारा है

