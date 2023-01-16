World Is For Everyone, No Need Of War, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan At 'Think-20' Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said more than 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a "handful of people", an apparent reference to the developed nations, and deprecated the ongoing "rat race" in the global arena to beat one another.

India's age-old tradition speaks of world peace and welfare, Chouhan said at the inauguration of a two-day 'Think-20' meeting being held under the aegis of G20 in state capital Bhopal.

Around 300 delegates and experts, including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries, were taking part in the conclave to discuss various topics such as 'Global Governance with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), values and wellbeing'.

"Don't get involved in the rat race to lead. It is disturbing that more than 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a handful of people," Chouhan said.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

"The world is for everyone. There is no need of war. Peace, love and faith are needed. Those who are weak should be helped," said the chief minister.

He said why shouldn't everyone have a house and minimum amenities in the world? There should not be survival of the fittest (batting for survival of all). Help the weak to come forward, the CM said, while lauding the event's theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Referring to Hindu scriptures, Chouhan said the world is one family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader underlined the need for protecting trees and animals, saying if they become extinct, human existence will be in danger.

Chouhan expressed concern over climate change and global warming and stressed on the need to save energy and promote green power.

"Saving energy helps given that thermal power stations (which use coal) cause damage to the environment. Thus, saving electricity is like generating power," the chief minister said.

He listed the measures being taken by his government in Madhya Pradesh to promote green energy.

Chouhan also called for ending all kinds of discrimination.

He said in 2011-12, Madhya Pradesh's sex ratio was 912 females per 1,000 males, and now it has improved to 956 females per 1,000 males due to the state government's 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'.

The scheme seeks to prevent female foeticide, bring about a positive attitude among people towards the birth of a girl child and prevent child marriage.

In his address, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) regional director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei said India can help galvanise the change the world needs.

“I believe that India has the unique opportunity and ability to lead this year and help galvanise the change that we all need -- to realize the vision of one earth, one family one future for the children who will inherit the earth," he said.

The official said the UN children's agency is committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals for all children within the current decade.

“UNICEF globally and in South Asia, is privileged to stand with India in this historic moment, extending our support and experience to our collective goal of making stronger progress, not only economically but also in building cognitive capital, for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for all children within this decade,” he added.

Among others, India's G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indonesia's deputy minister for political affairs, law, security and defence, Dr Slamet Soedarsona and NITI Ayog vice chairman Suman Bery also addressed the delegates.