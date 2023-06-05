World Is Standing With Us: Jaishankar As Global Leaders Offer Support Over Odisha Tragedy

The recent triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha, on June 2, has left the country in shock. The accident that resulted in the death of 275 passengers and nearly a thousand injuries has made it the most devastating train tragedy in the last 20 years. The tragic incident has made the world condole and extend sympathetic support to India, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Namibia, Jaishankar said condolence messages and the outpouring of support that he received in the wake of the horrific train accident in Odisha show how connected the world is to India. "I received many messages from foreign ministers and friends from across the world. The Prime Minister also received lots of messages. This is an example of how globalised today's world is and how the world is connected with India," he said further. "A tragedy happened in India and the world decided to stand with India," Jaishankar added.

Odisha Train Tragedy: From Putin to Biden, world leaders who extended support to India, condole loss of lives

After the shocking train tragedy that occurred in the state of Odisha, several world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping, expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and the government of India.

"We share the grief': Vladimir Putin extends condolences over Odisha train accident

After the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram post to the Indian Prime Minister. "Please accept our deep condolences over the tragic aftermath of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe, and we hope for a speedy recovery for everyone injured," says the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website.

Joe Biden says he was ‘heartbroken’ by Odisha train crash

US President Joe Biden expressed his deepest condolences on Saturday over the Balasore train tragedy. He said he and his wife were heartbroken by the tragic incident that caused huge casualties.

The statement released by Joe Biden invoked the deep connections shared by the US and India. Biden said, "First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and to the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident. The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations, and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," the statement read.

France stands in solidarity with India, says President Macron

Taking to Twitter, Macron wrote, "My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims."

Xi Jinping says he was shocked to hear of the Odisha train tragedy

The Chinese President on Saturday, sent separate condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi over the train accident. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi said in his message that he was shocked to learn of the accident. On behalf of his country and government, he expressed deep condolences to the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

'My thoughts, prayers are with PM Modi,' says Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended condolences over the deaths of 275 passengers. He expressed his heartfelt support and admiration for the survivors and rescue workers who are working tirelessly to carry out the rescue operations.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Narendra Modi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond," Sunak tweeted.

Japanese PM Kishida extends condolences to PM Modi over Balsore tragedy

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the state of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a statement.

Canadians are standing with the people of India, says Justin Trudeau

"The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India, break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India," Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Pak PM extends condolences to families of the victims, wishes speedy recovery to the injured

Pakistan Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif on Twitter extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. "Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured," Sharif tweeted.

Other world leaders who extended grief over Odisha train tragedy

Other world leaders, including Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, among others, expressed grief over the incident.