World Leaders Offer Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Gujarat's Morbi Bridge Collapse

The collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s city of Morbi on Sunday killed 132 people, including 51 female victims and 53 minors, as per official data. The tragedy has been condoled by political leaders from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The Kremlin, on behalf of Putin, addressed PM Modi and President Murmu on Telegram and offered condolences on the tragic incident.

“Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat,” the statement read. “Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster,” the Kremlin added.

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, also sent condolences. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic incident of #MorbiBridge collapse in #Gujarat. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims & wishes the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also expressed grief over the loss of life in the bridge’s collapse. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families," he wrote on Twitter.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, through a press release issued by his office, expressed his sadness and shock over the tragedy. "The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives. May the injured have a speedy recovery and wish every success in the rescue and recovery operations underway," he said.

The Morbi bridge collapse

The PMO’s office revealed on Twitter that PM Narendra Modi had spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel about the mishap. “He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” the tweet read.

On Sunday, an old suspension bridge in Gujarat’s city of Morbi collapsed at 6:31 pm, according to the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV. The video displays locals standing on the bridge that appears to be slightly swinging, before it plunges into the water and takes people down with it.

Following the tragedy, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.