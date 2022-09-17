Last Updated:

World Leaders Greet PM Narendra Modi On His 72nd Birthday; Wish Him Good Health

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba also offered his best wishes to PM Modi and prayed for his good health and long life.

India's 15th Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. On this occasion, world leaders from all around the globe have already started extending their good wishes to the PM. It is to mention that PM Modi has a jam-packed schedule with various events for the day as he released 8 cheetahs who arrived from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

On September 16, when PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the latter wished his “dear friend” ahead of his birthday. In a conversation with PM Modi, Putin wished him "all the best". 

Putin said, “I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now”. However, he added, “But I would like you to know that we know about that. And we wish you all the best. We wish all the best to the friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership”.  

Following the discussion, PM Modi also acknowledged that he had a ‘wonderful meeting’ with Putin.  

Furthermore, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has extended his warm wishes to PM Modi on this special occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Dalai Lama conveyed to Modi his heartfelt wishes and prayers for good health. 

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba also offered his best wishes and prayed for his good health and long life. Deuba wrote in a tweet, “May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you.” 

Indian President and other minister wished PM Modi on his birthday

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu prayed for the Prime Minister's health and longevity on Saturday. She hoped that PM Modi's leadership will enable the nation-building initiative to progress. 

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh sent their best wishes to PM Modi. Shah, the union Home minister, called PM Modi the architect of a safe, powerful, and self-reliant "New India".

 

