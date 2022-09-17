World Leaders Greet PM Narendra Modi On His 72nd Birthday; Wish Him Good Health

India's 15th Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. On this occasion, world leaders from all around the globe have already started extending their good wishes to the PM. It is to mention that PM Modi has a jam-packed schedule with various events for the day as he released 8 cheetahs who arrived from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

On September 16, when PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the latter wished his “dear friend” ahead of his birthday. In a conversation with PM Modi, Putin wished him "all the best".

Putin said, “I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now”. However, he added, “But I would like you to know that we know about that. And we wish you all the best. We wish all the best to the friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership”.

Following the discussion, PM Modi also acknowledged that he had a ‘wonderful meeting’ with Putin.

Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues. pic.twitter.com/iHW5jkKOW0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

Furthermore, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has extended his warm wishes to PM Modi on this special occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Dalai Lama conveyed to Modi his heartfelt wishes and prayers for good health.

On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health. https://t.co/R2zAYvnkBi — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) September 17, 2022

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba also offered his best wishes and prayed for his good health and long life. Deuba wrote in a tweet, “May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you.”

Indian President and other minister wished PM Modi on his birthday

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu prayed for the Prime Minister's health and longevity on Saturday. She hoped that PM Modi's leadership will enable the nation-building initiative to progress.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh sent their best wishes to PM Modi. Shah, the union Home minister, called PM Modi the architect of a safe, powerful, and self-reliant "New India".

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री, श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व से देश में प्रगति और सुशासन को अभूतपूर्व मज़बूती दी है और पूरे विश्व में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा और स्वाभिमान को नई ऊँचाई दी है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ रखें और दीर्घायु करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2022

Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022

Join the nation in conveying best wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday.



Your vision, leadership and energy are an inspiration for an India embarked on national rejuvenation.



Their impact on India’s stature on the global stage is equally visible. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2022

