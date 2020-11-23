World Leaders 'look Forward' To India Hosting G20 Summit In 2023

India will host the G20 summit in 2023 and will take the presidency from Indonesia, which will lead the grouping of the 20 most powerful economies of the world in 2022. The G20 leaders in their declaration at the conclusion of this year's meeting thanked Saudi Arabia for successfully hosting the summit and also said they "look forward" to their next meetings in Italy, Indonesia, India, and Brazil. Italy will host the G20 Summit in 2021.

'Look forward to next meetings'

"We thank Saudi Arabia for hosting a successful Riyadh Summit and its contribution to the G20 process. We look forward to our next meetings in Italy in 2021, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, and Brazil in 2024," the declaration read. The summit, which was initially scheduled to take place from November 21-22 in Riyadh, was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The leaders of the G20 nations spoke virtually on the occasion, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted India's role in shaping a resilient post-COVID-19 world. Modi also highlighted how India is exceeding in meeting the Paris Climate Agreement targets by implementing concrete policies.

The G20 Summit 2020 was primarily focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for this year's summit, which is set by the host country and is central to international discussions, was 'Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All'. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which hosted the Summit for the first time, set three main aims under the theme, Empowering People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Shaping New Frontiers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods and economies affected, is an unparalleled shock that has revealed vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges. We reiterate the commitments of our Extraordinary Summit on March 26, welcome the progress achieved since, and will continue to spare no effort to protect lives, provide support with a special focus on the most vulnerable, and put our economies back on a path to restoring growth, and protecting and creating jobs for all," G20 leaders said in the declaration.

