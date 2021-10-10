World Mental Health Day: Leaders Highlight Objectives To Raise Awareness On Mental Health

Every year, October 8 is observed as World Mental Health Day with an objective to raise awareness on issues related to mental health across the globe and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and several Union Ministers have shared a message highlighting the importance of mental health amid COVID-19.

Ministry of Ayush stressing the traditional method of understanding mental health said "Our historical texts have an abundance of wisdom with respect to mind and mental well-being. As World Mental Health Day approaches, let's understand how 'Charaka Samhita' looks at the human mind & behavioural types".

While Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, "Regular pranayama and balanced routine with positive thoughts keep us mentally healthy. On the occasion of 'World Mental Health Day', let us resolve to make the people of the country and the state aware of mental diseases".

On World Mental Health Day, Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand, Dr.Dhan Singh Rawat, stated, "Let us take a pledge to stay away from stress and depression on World Mental Health Day and also make others aware about mental health".

WHO on World Mental Health Day 2021

Mental health became a major concern with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few people were significantly disrupted including frontline workers, students, people staying alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions. Also, services for neurological, mental, and substance use disorders have been disturbed.

In May 2021, during the World Health Assembly, many governments from across the world came together to recognize the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels. While a few countries have adopted new methods of health care service to help their populations.

This year, during the World Mental Health Day campaign, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will showcase the efforts made in some of the countries to encourage and highlight positive stories as an inspiration to others. WHO has further aimed to provide new materials, in easy-to-read formats, on how to tackle mental health issues and various methods to support the ones who are suffering from the same.

(Image: PIXABAY)