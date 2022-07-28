World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Leaders Call On Protecting & Preserving Mother Nature

Every Year, World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 to raise awareness about the significance of natural resources around the world. Due to rising pollution levels and extensive use of non-renewable resources, the world is presently experiencing a number of problems, including climate change, global warming, the loss of habitat, deforestation, and more. Underlining the issues, on this day, Indian ministers have urged to conserve natural resources and stressed protecting plants and animals.

Furthermore, this day serves as a reminder that a well-functioning and healthy society depends on a healthy environment. Air, water, soil, minerals, plants and wildlife are examples of natural resources on the planet. Preservation and conservation of these resources are required to guarantee their sustainability for future generations. On this day, us put in concerted efforts to conserve our limited natural resources, reduce our carbon footprint and protect our planet

Ministers urge citizens to take the pledge in saving nature

On this occasion, the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quote. “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed," he wrote. He further said, “On World Nature Conservation Day, let us put in concerted efforts to conserve our limited natural resources, reduce our carbon footprint and protect our planet.”

Naidu also said that to make a world where a man can coexist with nature, people must put all work together.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “On World Nature Conservation Day, Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji pens an important piece. Highlights that conservation & ecological balance form the cornerstone of the cosmic vision of Indian civilization.”

Besides this, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari urged everyone to pledge for protecting and conserving “Mother Nature”.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar stressed that “nature has given us a lot, on this "World Nature Conservation Day" let us all take a pledge to conserve water, forest and fauna, protect the extinct fauna and flora and make a better life for our coming generations.”

Bhupender Yadav, the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Government of India, appealed to people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “mantra of life, lifestyle for environment”.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated his views on this day. He wrote in a tweet, “Air is the Guru, Water the Father, & the Earth is the Great Mother”.

To mark the day, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee extended her heartiest wishes and encouraged the citizens to take the pledge "to work unfailingly towards conservation of Mother Nature for protecting the environment and sustaining all forms of life on earth."

(Image: ANI/ PTI/ Shutterstock)