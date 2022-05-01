'World Needs India More Than India Needs World', Opines Advisor To PM Modi, Deepak Vohra

The world needs India more than India needs the world. Speaking in Guwahati, Deepak Vohra, renowned strategic affairs expert and advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this on Sunday. Delivering the 7th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture at the Royal Global University in Guwahati Sunday, Vohra said that as the youngest nation in the world, India is unstoppable and its time on the world stage has come.

The former diplomat said India is well-poised to provide leadership to the world in meeting the primary challenges of health, climate instability and economic recovery through free and open seas that humankind is faced with today.

Highlighting the geopolitical and geo-economics scenario, he said that the pace of change in these fronts, is the fastest it has been in the last one hundred years. He added that the much-hyped ‘China dream’ has faded and far from being a global development partner, China is now a “universal threat”. Many developing nations, including those in India’s neighbourhood, have woken up to this threat and want India to bail them out, he said.

In his inspiring presentation delivered in his signature style, Vohra took the audience through the difficult years and decades since Independence when India had to beg for food grains and had to mortgage its gold reserves to the present when world leaders defer to India.

Speaking on the post covid scenario, he said, “We stumbled and fell when the pandemic hit us, but we picked ourselves up and tackled it head on very successfully,” said Vohra. India has successfully tackled the gargantuan health crisis posed by the Covid-19 virus, and will emerge as a health hyperpower, he added.

“The world is now marvelling at our capacity to meet all ambitious targets, be it vaccinating our people or meeting green energy targets, ahead of schedule,” he said.

“Our country is getting ahead in hyper-technology that will drive the world. We have made tremendous strides in digitisation and have recorded the highest number of digital transactions in the world. We have the highest pace of constructing highways in the world and will achieve other social targets like supplying potable water to every household very soon,” said Vohra.

Indians, he said, are a special people who have to provide leadership to the world now. “We are Indians not because we live in India, but because India lives in us,” Vohra said to thunderous applause from the audience comprising top state officials, politicians, academics, professionals and civil society leaders.

The former diplomat called on Indians to have faith in the collective capability of the country and not fall victims to cynicism. “We have to be confident of our tremendous capabilities and have to forge ahead,” he said. He added that Indians have to be patriotic and work unitedly to achieve the goals that the country has set for itself.