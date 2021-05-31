World No Tobacco Day: Dr. Harsh Vardhan Reminisces 1998 Medal By WHO, Shares Pictures

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday shared glimpses of the medal that he had received from the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 1998 for his contribution towards a tobacco-free society. 'Don't be its partner in crime' tweeted Dr. Harsh Vardhan while appealing to smokers to quit smoking.

In his tweet, Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that his zeal for the nefarious hazard has only increased.

#WorldNoTobaccoDay2021



Each year, my zeal to fight the nefarious hazard of Tobacco has only increased



Sharing fond memories from May'98 when I was conferred the prestigious @WHO DG's Commendation Medal for working towards a tobacco free society...https://t.co/5kG1iiq110 pic.twitter.com/vyxPy1DbXH — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 31, 2021

The Health Minister further cautioned people by mentioning that every year eight million lives are lost due to smoking habit and 2 million tonnes of waste is generated annually.

'Let your health & that of the world around you bloom,' wrote Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

World no tobacco day 2021

The World Health Organization has set this year's theme for no tobacco day as 'commit to quit'. WHO has also designated 31st May as 'World No Tobacco Day' with an aim to abolish the toxic material from the environment. This year's theme has been selected keeping the prevailing COVID-19 situation in mind. The day was first observed by WHO in 1988.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ''Over 70 per cent of the 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide lack access to the tools they need to quit successfully. This gap in access to cessation services is only further exacerbated in the last year as the health workforce has been mobilized to handle the coronavirus pandemic''.

The United Nations also tweeted on 'No Tobacco' day mentioning that 'The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to protect their health and quit tobacco.'

Monday is World #NoTobacco Day 🚭.



The #COVID19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to protect their health and quit tobacco.



Join them! https://t.co/KPMYDjdYFG pic.twitter.com/grA08KJYKu — United Nations (@UN) May 31, 2021

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a virtual campaign on Monday to aware people of tobacco and its hazardous effect. The virtual event was joined by other officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and they also pledged the 'No Tobacco' mission in the online event.

Watch Now!



Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan administers the No Tobacco Pledge to @MoHFW_INDIA personnel on #WorldNoTobaccoDay2021 https://t.co/BUhVUYOea3 — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) May 31, 2021

This year's campaign by WHO has been set with a goal to help 100 million people quit tobacco use through various drives and virtual means.