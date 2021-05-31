Last Updated:

World No Tobacco Day: WHO Chief Recognizes Dr Harsh Vardhan's Efforts In Tobacco Control

WHO Director-General Tedros Andhanom on the occasion of World Tobacco Day recognises Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's efforts to control tobacco.

On the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day', WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is pleased to award Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, with special recognition for tobacco control. WHO Director-General said that Dr Harsh Vardhan's leadership was instrumental in the 2019 national legislation to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. 

Harsh Vardhan: 'Thank you my dear friend'

In response to this, the Union Health Minister thanked Tedros Andhanom. Taking to Twitter, he thanked the WHO Director-General for bestowing this honour upon him. While stating that tobacco-free homes and tobacco-free society continue to remain important personal mission in his life, Vardhan said that he has been working towards these goals for the last 3 decades.

World No Tobacco Day 2021

The World Health Organization has set this year's theme for no tobacco day as 'commit to quit'. WHO has also designated 31st May as 'World No Tobacco Day' with an aim to abolish the toxic material from the environment. This year's theme has been selected keeping the prevailing COVID-19 situation in mind. The day was first observed by WHO in 1988. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ''Over 70 per cent of the 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide lack access to the tools they need to quit successfully. This gap in access to cessation services is only further exacerbated in the last year as the health workforce has been mobilized to handle the coronavirus pandemic''.

The United Nations also tweeted on 'No Tobacco Day' mentioning that 'The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to protect their health and quit tobacco.' 

Harsh Vardhan chaired a virtual campaign on Monday to aware people of tobacco and its hazardous effect. The virtual event was joined by other officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and they also pledged the 'No Tobacco' mission in the online event. 

This year's campaign by WHO has been set with a goal to help 100 million people quit tobacco use through various drives and virtual means. 

