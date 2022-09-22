World Peace Day: Here's An Excerpt From PM Modi's Personal Diary On Global Vision & More

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Twitter
A day after World Peace Day 2022, an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handwritten personal diary is going viral on social media platforms. The excerpts, which were written by PM Modi when he was a young Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, talk about world harmony and peace.
The excerpts were shared by a Twitter handle called Modi Archive with the caption, "The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind. On #WorldPeaceDay here's an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta."
The note was written by PM Narendra Modi in Sanskrit and Hindi where he talks about his global vision, tradition, and national aspiration among others.
The World Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. It is designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a day dedicated to advancing peace principles by observing a 24-hour period of non-violence and ceasefire. It is also a day dedicated entirely to fostering worldwide solidarity in the pursuit of a peaceful and sustainable planet. The day also reminds individuals of the importance of world peace.