World Peace Day: Here's An Excerpt From PM Modi's Personal Diary On Global Vision & More

A day after World Peace Day 2022, an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handwritten personal diary is going viral on social media platforms. The excerpts, which were written by PM Modi when he was a young Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, talk about world harmony and peace.

The excerpts were shared by a Twitter handle called Modi Archive with the caption, "The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind. On #WorldPeaceDay here's an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta."

The note was written by PM Narendra Modi in Sanskrit and Hindi where he talks about his global vision, tradition, and national aspiration among others.

Excerpts from PM Modi's diary

हमारी चेतना है, हमारी प्रकृति है - विविधता में एकता: Our consciousness, the essence of our being is - Unity in diversity

कार्य संस्कृति - त्येन त्यक्तेन भूंजिथा: Work Culture - Sacrifice reaps rewards

कार्यशैली – सहनाववतु। सह नौ भुनक्तु: Working Style - May God protect us all. Nurture us all together.

राष्ट्रीय आकांक्षा - राष्ट्राय स्वाहा, इदं राष्ट्राय इदं न मम: National Aspiration - I dedicate this life to serve the nation, it is not mine

Global vision - वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्: The whole world is our family

परंपरा है - चरैवेति चरैवेति: Our Tradition is - Keep on going (Continue to be persistent, open to new ideas, and keep venturing)

सपना है - सर्वे अपि सुखिन: सन्तु: Our dream is for the whole world to be happy

मर्यादा है - न कामये राज्यम्, न स्वर्गम्, ना पुर्नभवम्: Our Principle - I do not seek a kingdom nor do I desire heaven, not even rebirth!

उर्जा है - वंदे मातरम्: Energy is - Salute to the motherland

सौ करोड़ देशवासी और हजारों वर्ष की धरोहर: Life force is a hundred crore countrymen and thousands of years of heritage

The World Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. It is designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a day dedicated to advancing peace principles by observing a 24-hour period of non-violence and ceasefire. It is also a day dedicated entirely to fostering worldwide solidarity in the pursuit of a peaceful and sustainable planet. The day also reminds individuals of the importance of world peace.

