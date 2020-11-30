'World Recognition For Kashi Under PM's Leadership': UP CM Yogi On Dev Deepawali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, hailing his efforts towards its development, the preservation of its cultural identity, and garnering world recognition for the city. "PM Modi's visit to Kashi comes at a time when a 550-year-old issue has been resolved. After launching the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi ji has come to this land of Kashi for the first time, on this occasion, I welcome him," said Yogi Adityanath.

"Be it Kashi's geographical development or the preservation of its cultural identity, or putting the city on the world map, PM Modi has worked towards it. Under PM Modi's leadership, the UNESCO has recognized Prayagraj and the cultural festival of the Kumbh Mela. It has been recognized globally. With Dev Deepawali, everyone in Kashi has come to welcome their Prime Minister. Their feelings will be highlighted through the lakhs of diyas that will be lit across the city," he added.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath attend Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZzcVoZhVgG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Yogi Adityanath also lauded PM Modi for working towards bringing back an 18th-century Ma Annapurna idol that had been stolen from Varanasi saying, "We all read one thing today. In 1913 Ma Annapurna's idol was stolen, and today under PM Modi's leadership Kashi's Ma Annapurna is coming back. 108 years, why did it take 100 years to be quiet for our cultural identity? Today we see everyone coming together, our nation's cultural identity and traditions are being strengthened."

Canada is set to return a stone statue of goddess Annapurna to India, which is said to have been stolen and transported to the country over a century back. Experts have opined that the 18th-century statue was originally from Varanasi. It is currently housed at the University of Regina’s MacKenzie Art Gallery.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will kick-start the Dev Deepawali festivities by lighting an earthen lamp at Varanasi's Raj Ghat, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga. Thereafter, he will travel to Ravidas Ghat to pay floral tributes at the statue of Sarnath. He will also visit the Sarnath archaeological site and view the sound and light show there.

