World Record Holders Kosgei, Yeshaneh To Participate In Delhi Half Marathon On Nov 29

The 16th edition of Airtel Daily Half Marathon, scheduled to be held on November 29 will see participation from world record holders Brigid Kosgei and Ababel Yeshaneh, the organizers announced on November 21. The event which is a part of the World Athletics Gold Label Race has Abhinav Bidra as its brand ambassador. In addition to the aforementioned, the event will also have Ethiopian pair Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, who won the marathon both in 2018 and 2019.

“I have been training well in Addis Ababa for the last couple of months and I am very thankful to have the opportunity to race in Delhi, a city I always enjoy returning to and racing in,” commented Belihu, who will turn 22 just over a week before race day.

The current Marathon world record holder from Kenya, Brigid Kosgei, is all set to achieve greatness at #ADHM2020. 🙌🏻



With the competition getting stiff, will she rise above all and continue on her winning streak? #ADHMMovesMe pic.twitter.com/OjSifVVXFA — ADHM (@runadhm) November 22, 2020

Read: Yeshaneh Sets World Record In Half Marathon In Nike Shoes

'Welcome to Indian capital'

As per the organizers, the elite runners would begin from Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium while the amateurs would join them virtually using the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. The participants can run from the convenience of their own location, anytime between 25 November and 29 November. The organisers have also taken precautionary measures amid the pandemic, providing bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID free race for the elite runners.

Of happy memories and anticipation for #ADHM2020! ♥️



Suresh Dwivedi from Jaipur is ready for his 3️⃣rd #ADHM. Are you geared up too?



To register, head here: https://t.co/vQaMYBCHu3. #ADHMMovesMe. pic.twitter.com/5bltmjGQrH — ADHM (@runadhm) November 21, 2020

Commending the event, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju told PTI, "We extend our full support to this event that is India's pride and welcome the world's best athletes to our capital city."

Read: Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Sets World Marathon Record In Chicago

Read: Brigid Kosgei Sets New World Record At 2019 Chicago Marathon

Last month, Brigid Kosgei defied rain and gloom to defend her London Marathon title around a sodden St James’s Park after a race staged six months later than planned and without any spectators due to the pandemic.The 26-year-old world record holder comfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion, who was eventually pipped for second by Sara Hall of the United States.

Read: Yeshaneh Sets World Record In Half Marathon In Nike Shoes