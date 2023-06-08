'World Sees India As Partner': Jaishankar's Top Remarks As Modi Govt Completes 9 Years

India's stature on the world stage has risen in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large part of the world sees the country as a development partner, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (June 8). India is also looked upon by nations around the globe with new hope, he pointed out.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said, "A large part of the world, especially the Global South, sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what the PM enunciated... Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator."

Lauding India's COVID-19 vaccination programme for providing vaccines to other countries, the minister said, "People still get emotional when they talk about the arrival of vaccines from India. The world is looking towards India with new hope." Calling India a "credible democracy", he added, "India is moving towards a new direction. There is new development and progress."

India not swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives: EAM Jaishankar

Speaking on the foreign policy, the minister asserted that India is making a large economic impact in its neighbourhood. "If we look at our neighbourhood, in the last nine years, whether its power transmission, power generation and whether it is diesel supply, bridges, roads, railways, the region has changed," he said.

"If you look at the last nine years, you had Quad, I2U2, our membership to SCO, you had bilaterally a lot of migration mobility agreements, you had the FIPIC platform, you had an entry into the export controlled regime. We also had a narrative shift, " the EAM said.

EAM S Jaishankar highlights the 9 years of Modi government in his address.

Positive changes have been made through QUAD, SCO. People want to listen to India now because we are proud of our tradition; others are also feeling the same, says EAM.#9YearsOfModiGovernment pic.twitter.com/oRAQNbtcjX — Republic (@republic) June 8, 2023

"Today people want to listen to India, they want to be seen with India... We saw how India's policy on "no money for terror" is impactful," he said. Citing the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative, Jaishankar said that India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives.

'We know the result of 2024 elections': EAM

Following his address, Jaishankar also interacted with the media. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the country during his tours to foreign countries. "Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing?" he asked.

"Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times the other party wins. If there is no democracy in the country, such a change would not come. Results for all elections would be the same. 2024 ka result toh wahi hoga, hamein pata hai (The 2024 election results will be the same, we know that)... I have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don't think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," he said.