World Social Media Day: Kerala Tourism Shares Picturesque Images Of Spectacular Locations

World Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year. It was first proposed in 2010. This day is marked to highlight the impact of social media on global communication and how it has created a close-knit community of people. Social media has become the most important source of communication in today's era. From connecting with people across the globe to staying updated with all that is happening around, social media plays a major role. Many people have taken to their social media handles to share posts dedicated to this day and Kerala Tourism is one of them.

Kerala Tourism Department shared pictures of beautiful locations from the state. The pictures capture the scenic beauty of various places of the state. The Tourism Department has also asked social media users to share their preference for visiting these places.

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day

Kerala Tourism posted four pictures from different destinations of the state. While sharing the pictures, the tourism department mentioned about social media day. "Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed", read a part of the caption. Kerala Tourism department has shared the picture of Munroe Island. Another picture captures the beauty of Varkala in Kerala. The third picture shows the beautiful Wayanad and the last picture shows the amazing Munnar. Through the post, the state tourism department asked the netizens to give their order of preference of visiting these tourist places. Take a look at the post.

It’s #SocialMediaDay and we’d love to get your feedback. Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed. #keralatourism pic.twitter.com/eWBjftEeC4 — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) June 30, 2021

Since shared, the post has garnered more than 570 likes and several reactions. Netizens, mesmerised by the beautiful places of the state took to the comments section to share their views. Users expressed their wish to visit these places in Kerala. One user commented, "Infact, all 4 are very tempting. Varkala looks very inviting as I have not been there as yet.. Munroe Island is next..You are tempting a lot when the movement is restricted". Another individual commented, "Wayanad inspires me most among these pics to take a travel." Another user commented, "Munnar is bliss... I would love to go there." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: KeralaTourism/Twitter