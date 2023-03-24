World TB Day: PM Modi To Address Summit, Underline Plans To Eradicate Disease By 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the One World TB Summit on Friday, March 24, where he is likely to underline initiatives to help India achieve the target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has organised the summit in association with the Stop TB Partnership. The Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations-hosted organisation founded in 2001 that amplifies the voices of the people, communities, and countries affected by TB.

PM Modi will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative; the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT); a family-centric care model for TB and the release of India's Annual TB Report 2023. Furthermore, the PM will award certain states, UTs, and districts for their efforts in eradicating TB.

In March 2018, at the End TB summit in New Delhi, the prime minister urged India to accomplish the SDG goals connected to TB by 2025, five years earlier than the deadline. The Executive Director of the STOP TB Partnership, Dr Lucica Ditiu on Thursday exuded confidence in the research and medications and said that India will end Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

In an exclusive interview with the agency, she said, "I think the financial resources will come and will basically facilitate the implementation of these activities, and the last one is this, I think it is important to decentralise as much as possible the services and to ensure that everybody goes closer to people with TB, in the periphery, in the smaller communities, in the villages, in the small parts of cities, and so on, to make sure that you know you create this foundation and the basis. If these three things will go along with the ambition and the tools that we see now in India. I really have no hesitation in saying that India will end TB by 2025."

She further explained the measures, India aims to adopt in order to eradicate TB by 2025.

"We are absolutely happy about it and extremely supportive. In real life, in general, nothing can be achieved if you don't plan for it, and not only plan for it but also budget for it. So you see, India was the first one in 2018 (early 2018). When Prime Minister Modi took this very strong stance of saying we needed to eradicate TB by 2025, it was very difficult. Basically, the entire team of the Ministry of Health and the government to make a plan, what it means, but unless you have a target like that, and you discuss, what it means and how much it costs, how am I going to do it, you will never even start thinking about it, leave aside, find the resources and do it. So that triggered the planning. A series of innovative approaches, a lot of bold actions and ambition, and the results are becoming visible."

India has introduced the Ni-kshay Mitra (donor) programme, through which anyone can adopt TB sufferers and volunteer to cover their medical expenses as well as their food, housing, and even employment costs. Around 1 million TB patients have been adopted in a short period of time. Centre launched the voluntary programme Ni-kshay Mitra, on September 9 to sponsor ration for deprived TB patients.

According to the data shared by the World Health Organisation, A total of 1.6 million people died from TB in 2021 (including 187, 000 people with HIV). Worldwide, TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 (above HIV/AIDS).

TB cases in India

India, being one of the largest contributors of TB cases, aims to eliminate the disease by 2025, which is five years ahead of the global target, as eliminating the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2021, the incidence of TB in India (new cases discovered annually) decreased by 18% over the baseline year of 2015, falling to 210 cases per lakh population as opposed to 256 cases per lakh population. From 1.49 lakh cases in 2015 to 1.19 lakh cases in 2021, the incidence of drug-resistant TB also decreased by 20 per cent. According to the World TB Report 2022, India is home to 28 per cent of all TB cases worldwide.