World Tourism Day: J&K tourism department organises 'Shikara Race' at Dal Lake in Srinagar

On World Tourism Day 2020, the UT's Tourism Department has organised a 'Shikara Race' in Srinagar's Dal Lake along with some water sports. The Director of Tourism, Kashmir, informed that the aim of this event is to boost the tourism sector and let people know that Kashmir is ready for tourism. "Our motive is to boost tourism sector & spread the message that Kashmir is ready for tourism," said Nisar Ahmad Wani, Tourism Director.

Earlier, Indian Army organised Shikara Race ahead of World Tourism Day

Earlier, on September 20, the Indian Army organised a Shikara Race in Dal Lake in Srinagar in order to promote tourism in the new Union Territory ahead of the World Tourism Day. About 15 Shikaras took part in this race in Kashmir Valley. The Commanding Officer of the 20 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, Colonel Praveen Kumar, spoke on the occasion.

“This is our annual event, every year we organize Shikara race, and from past few years we have been organizing boat race for children too. But due to coronavirus, we could not do that this year. But as the situation is comparatively better now, in order to promote tourism Shikara union organized the Shikara race," said Col Kumar.

The iconic Shikara

Shikara is a type of wooden boat which is commonly found in Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala. Made out of deodar wood, these boats are a cultural symbol of Kashmir. Shikaras are used for fishing, to transport people and also as houseboat/homes by the locals in Kashmir. Shikaras are a major tourist attraction in Srinagar as they make it easier for tourists to go for long tours of the beautiful Dal Lake. These boats also make Hazratbal shrine, Nishat and Shalimar gardens easily accessible.

Tourism in J&K post COVID-19

In July, Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to open up the tourism sector of the state in a phased manner. This move was made as the tourism sector is the backbone of J&K's economy which took a major hit due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Under their new guidelines, they had made it compulsory for all tourists to undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing on arrival along with confirmed return tickets and hotel booking for the duration of their stay. They also advised people above the age of 65 to avoid travelling to the Union Territory among other safety protocols.

J&K has a total of 71,049 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 18,430 are currently active. 51,494 people have recovered from COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in the Union Territory is currently at 1,125.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)